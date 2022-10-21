Image: RCMP logo

Emergency crews respond to single vehicle rollover in Williams Lake Thursday

Driver was the sole occupant in the vehicle

Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover at Dog Creek Road and Hodsgon Road in Williams Lake Thursday, Oct. 20 where an occupant was trapped inside.

Police arrived on scene and observed a gray Toyota on its roof in the ditch, and several members of the public around the vehicle speaking to the driver, said RCMP Cpl. Brett Squire in a news release.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and did not appear to have any major injuries, Squire noted.

A 24-hour driving suspension was issued to the driver along with Motor Vehicle Act ticket for failing to keep right and failing to produce a driver’s license.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPWilliams Lake

Previous story
Archaeology crews unearth fire pit, roasting pit Williams Lake mall excavation site

Just Posted

Chloe Friesen and Jaidyn Lange share a laugh as they take to the skies for the first time together. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Youth soar high above the South Cariboo

Lone Butte Fire Department and 100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Lone Butte Wednesday afternoon. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Shop gutted in afternoon fire in Lone Butte

Image: RCMP logo
Emergency crews respond to single vehicle rollover in Williams Lake Thursday

BGC Williams Lake club manager Krista Harvey says the club’s food bank could use some donations. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
BGC Williams Lake food bank for youth needs donations