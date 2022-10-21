Emergency crews respond to single vehicle rollover in Williams Lake Thursday

Driver was the sole occupant in the vehicle

Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover at Dog Creek Road and Hodsgon Road in Williams Lake Thursday, Oct. 20 where an occupant was trapped inside.

Police arrived on scene and observed a gray Toyota on its roof in the ditch, and several members of the public around the vehicle speaking to the driver, said RCMP Cpl. Brett Squire in a news release.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and did not appear to have any major injuries, Squire noted.

A 24-hour driving suspension was issued to the driver along with Motor Vehicle Act ticket for failing to keep right and failing to produce a driver’s license.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

RCMPWilliams Lake