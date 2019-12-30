Emergency crews responded Monday, Dec. 30 when a sand truck went off Bond Lake Road. File image

Emergency crews respond to single vehicle incident on Bond Lake Road

The driver was taken to hospital

Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle incident Monday, Dec. 30 in Williams Lake when a sand truck went down the bank coming down Bond Lake Road.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue Chief Rick White said a private contractor driving a fully loaded sand truck went off the road close to the bottom of the hill and rolled down the side of the bank.

“We had to cut the roof off to get the driver out,” White said, noting the driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Williams Lake RCMP and Williams Lake Fire Department also attended and police remained on scene to investigate, White added.

The extent of the driver’s injuries are not known at this time.


