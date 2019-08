Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Wildwood, north of Williams Lake Friday. Photo submitted

Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Wildwood Friday afternoon.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed one person has been seriously injured.

Traffic is single lane alernating.

Two ambulances left the scene just after 1 p.m., said a witness.



