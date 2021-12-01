Emergency crews respond to lumber truck collision on Highway 97 north of Williams Lake

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP urge motorists to use caution as roads are icy

Williams Lake RCMP are urging drivers to slow down as the Cariboo Chilcotin is experiencing its first snowfall overnight mixed with rain.

“We would urge people to use extra caution in these conditions,” said Cpl. Brent Squire, noting the roads are icy.

A vehicle incident involving a semi truck and pickup truck north of Williams Lake Wednesday morning, Dec. 1, has traffic slowed to single vehicle alternating on Highway 97.

DriveBC notes the collision is 29 kilometres north of Wildwood at MacAlister Road at McLeese Lake.

Motorists are reporting the semi is a lumber truck and flaggers are on scene.

