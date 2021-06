Emergency crews attend a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 at the Toop intersection Friday, June 25. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near the Toop Road intersection in Williams Lake.

Northbound lanes are blocked off.

A witness at the scene said the crash occurred at the intersection but one of the vehicles involved ended up about 100 feet further north on the highway.

More to come.



