Emergency crews respond to collision on Dog Creek Road

Emergency crews are on scene at a collision on Dog Creek Road involving a loaded logging truck and a car.

Everyone was able to get out of their vehicles on their own, said Tribune reporter Angie Mindus who is on scene.

B.C. Ambulance transported the car’s driver and passengers, believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The Williams Lake Fire Dept. and RCMP are cleaning up the scene, where the car remains in the centre of the road.

The truck is upright and still loaded, but in the ditch off road right.

Traffic is being diverted to Roberts Drive and road conditions are bare, but appear to be icy.

Drive BC is reporting slippery sections along Highway 97 and slippery conditions on Highway 20 with compact snow and slippery conditions from Riske Creek west.