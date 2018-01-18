Emergency crews respond to collision on Dog Creek Road

  • Jan. 18, 2018 8:33 a.m.
  • News

Emergency crews are on scene at a collision on Dog Creek Road involving a loaded logging truck and a car.

Everyone was able to get out of their vehicles on their own, said Tribune reporter Angie Mindus who is on scene.

B.C. Ambulance transported the car’s driver and passengers, believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The Williams Lake Fire Dept. and RCMP are cleaning up the scene, where the car remains in the centre of the road.

The truck is upright and still loaded, but in the ditch off road right.

Traffic is being diverted to Roberts Drive and road conditions are bare, but appear to be icy.

Drive BC is reporting slippery sections along Highway 97 and slippery conditions on Highway 20 with compact snow and slippery conditions from Riske Creek west.

 

Emergency crews are responding to a collision on the Dog Creek Road. Angie Mindus photo Emergency crews on scene where a loaded logging truck collided with a car on the Dog Creek Road Thursday morning. Angie Mindus phot

Previous story
B.C. out of the running for Amazon’s next headquarters
Next story
Animal protection group urges B.C. vet association to ban cat declawing

Just Posted

Two charged in New Year’s day robbery and assault in Williams Lake

Williams Lake RCMP said they have charged two people in connection with a New Year’s day robbery and assault outside a local convenience store.

Emergency crews respond to collision on Dog Creek Road

Emergency crews are on scene at a collision on Dog Creek Road… Continue reading

Man sentenced to prison for shooting at a Williams Lake home

Xavier Kalelest, 21, has been found guilty of discharging a firearm with intent in Williams Lake

Haggis tops menu for annual Robbie Burns Night

Celebration of Scottish poet to be held Jan. 20

Reductions proposed to mule deer hunt

Comment now if you have concerns as the deadline is Jan. 19

Cougar kitten rescued near Williams Lake

Conservation Officers find home for young kitten after mother struck by vehicle

Animal protection group urges B.C. vet association to ban cat declawing

Nova Scotia was the first Canadian province to ban declawing

Barenaked Ladies, Steven Page, to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Canadian band to get top honours at 2018 JUNO Awards

Barkerville working hard to recover from wildfire season

Ed Coleman: “We’re at the very beginning of diversifying our winter activities”

Design for Quesnel skatepark extension in final stages

Quesnel skateboarders continue to fundraise for project, to be constructed by October

B.C. out of the running for Amazon’s next headquarters

Toronto is the only Canadian city left in the running despite the province backing Metro Vancouver’s bid for new Amazon headquarters

B.C. hockey player nominated for Hobey Baker Award

Myles Powell is a forward at Rochester Institute of Technology

Post interest rate hike debt tips

What to do about your debt and mortgages after the interest rate hike

Foreign workers sleeping in Alberta Burger King basement

Alberta Health Services said its inspectors found foreign workers sleeping in the basement of the Lethbridge restaurant

Most Read