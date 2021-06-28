Smoke could be seen from the Tribune where emergency crews responded to a car fire on Dog Creek and Bond Lake Road Monday afternoon. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Emergency crews respond to car fire near Williams Lake

Highway 20 closed in both directions at Bond Lake Road, detour in place

Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle fire near Williams Lake on Monday, June 28 just north of Bond Lake Road.

Smoke could be seen from the Tribune just after 4 p.m., but it was gone by 4:15 p.m.

Highway 20 is closed in both directions just north of Bond Lake Road. Detour available via Dog Creek Road.

More to come.


