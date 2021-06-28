Emergency crews respond to car fire near Williams Lake

Highway 20 closed in both directions at Bond Lake Road, detour in place

Smoke could be seen from the Tribune where emergency crews responded to a car fire on Dog Creek and Bond Lake Road Monday afternoon. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle fire near Williams Lake on Monday, June 28 just north of Bond Lake Road.

Smoke could be seen from the Tribune just after 4 p.m., but it was gone by 4:15 p.m.

Highway 20 is closed in both directions just north of Bond Lake Road. Detour available via Dog Creek Road.

#BCHwy20 – Closed in both directions due a vehicle incident, just north of Bond Lake Road. Detour available via Dog Creek Road. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 28, 2021

More to come.



