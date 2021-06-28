Emergency crews respond to car fire near Williams Lake

Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle fire near Williams Lake on Monday, June 28 just north of Bond Lake Road.
Smoke could be seen from the Tribune just after 4 p.m., but it was gone by 4:15 p.m.
Highway 20 is closed in both directions just north of Bond Lake Road. Detour available via Dog Creek Road.
#BCHwy20 – Closed in both directions due a vehicle incident, just north of Bond Lake Road. Detour available via Dog Creek Road.
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 28, 2021
More to come.
