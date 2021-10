A single vehicle is involved in the crash

Police have blocked off a lane of the Quesnel-Hixon Road, where the crash took place. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Police, ambulance, fire crews and Cariboo Highway Rescue are all on the scene of a crash on Quesnel-Hixon road.

Quesnel RCMP have blocked off a lane of the road near Salton Road, around five km north of Quesnel.

One vehicle is involved in the crash.

more to come

READ MORE: Quesnel-Hixon road closed south of Cottonwood River Provincial Park

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

QuesnelRCMP