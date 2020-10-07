Update: Minor injuries in two-car collision in downtown Williams Lake

The collision occurred around 8:30 a.m Wednesday, Oct. 7

Emergency responders are on scene at a two-car collision at the corner of First Avenue and Borland Street Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 8:40 a.m. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Emergency responders are at the scene of a two-car collision at the intersection of First Avenue North and Borland Street in Williams Lake.

The Williams Lake RCMP, the Williams Lake Fire Dept. and Emergency Health Services B.C. crews are all attending.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed the people involved received minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, Byron said.

“Early indications are the southbound red car had a stop sign and the white SUV eastbound on Borland Street had the right of way with no stop sign.”

More to come

