Emergency crews attend four-vehicle collision in Williams Lake

CCSAR auto-extrication removed a door, two people sent to hospital

Emergency crews responded to a four-vehicle collision at the Y-intersection in Williams Lake Monday. (File image)

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving four vehicles Monday afternoon at the Y-intersection of Highway 97 and 20 in Williams Lake.

The Williams Lake Fire Department, RCMP, Emergency Health Services and CCSAR attended.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue auto-extrication crews had to pop the door off one of the vehicles and two people were transported to Cariboo Memorial Hospital, said Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock.

Extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

