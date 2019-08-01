Update: Clearview Crescent apartment fire confined to one suite

Residents of the building were evacuated while fire crews worked at the scene

Williams Lake Fire Chief Erick Peterson (left) and firefighter Tallon Rolston at the scene of a fire Thursday afternoon that was contained to one suite that was unoccupied as it was under renovation. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Update:

A fire at Clearview Apartments in Williams Lake Thursday was confined to one suite that had been under renovation.

Williams Lake Fire Chief Erick Peterson said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Original story:

Emergency crews are on scene Thursday afternoon cleaning up a fire inside an apartment building on Clearview Crescent in Williams Lake.

At around 1 p.m. the Williams Lake Fire Department and Williams Lake RCMP attended the Clearview Apartments, located off of Carson Drive across from Lake City Secondary School, where a fire was reported in a bottom, unoccupied suite that was under renovation.

Crews were able to douse the blaze and are now in the process, as of 1:30 p.m., of checking for any extensions.

Residents of the building, meanwhile, were evacuated.



