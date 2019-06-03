The Sheep Creek Bridge crosses the Fraser River west of Williams Lake on Highway 20 and is the gateway to the Chilcotin region, as seen here in the fall of 2018. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Emergency communications in local tourism industry bolstered by $100K provincial grant

CCCTA has led the development of a tourism emergency framework

Following two unprecedented wildfire seasons in B.C., the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association (CCCTA) is receiving a one-time, $100,000 grant to support regional emergency preparedness.

The CCCTA will use this funding to create a common set of communications tools, emergency management training for regional teams and co-ordinators, and expand their tourism database to enable real-time information sharing in the event of an emergency. Together, these activities will help mitigate the effects of natural disasters on B.C.’s tourism reputation through better preparedness, co-ordination and communication.

“We know that one of the biggest challenges the industry faced was getting accurate, up-to-date information to visitors,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“This year, we’re helping the tourism sector prepare to keep visitors safe during emergencies and making sure tourism in affected areas can rebound quickly.”

Amy Thacker, CEO of the CCCTA said they are thankful for the provincial government’s support for their efforts to prepare and respond to disasters.

“As one of the regions hardest hit by recent events, our organization has led the development of a tourism emergency framework. This funding will help expand this work to other regions and interface with the broader emergency teams.”

Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness, said timely, accurate information is essential in emergencies.

“The tourism sector can play a critical role in keeping people safe, especially in rural and remote areas. This investment is helping the industry plan ahead so people can get the information they need, when they need it, keeping visitors safe and local economies strong.”

The government announced the grants as part of B.C. Tourism Week, May 26-June 2, 2019, which highlights the industry’s vital importance to B.C.’s economy by creating jobs, strengthening communities and promoting year-round tourism in all four corners of the province.

