Electronic logging devices will be required on all commercial vehicles in B.C. starting Aug. 1. (Black Press Media file photo).

Electronic logging devices will be required on all commercial vehicles in B.C. starting Aug. 1. (Black Press Media file photo).

Electronic logging devices required for commercial trucks in B.C. Aug. 1

B.C. carriers were given six months to install ELDs throughout their fleets

The B.C. government is mandating the use of electronic logging devices in all commercial vehicles in B.C.

The requirement takes effect across B.C. on Tuesday (Aug. 1).

ELDs automatically track drivers’ time behind the wheel and their introduction aligns with federal regulations that Transport Canada established for the inter-provincial trucking sector in 2021 with all provinces and territories behind the measure.

Enforcement of the federal regulations began on Jan. 1 and the requirement for ELDs in B.C. was announced in February, giving B.C. carriers six months to install ELDs throughout their fleets and to complete driver and dispatcher training.

Government hopes that ELDs will reduce the likelihood of driving while tired and help ensure drivers stick to the allowable regulation driving time in a day.

Leaders in communities along major highways such as Clearwater and Barriere have been pressuring government for ELDs as one way to reduce the rising number of crashes and fatalities by reducing the risks associated with driver fatigue.

READ MORE: Driver involved in notorious Hwy 5 illegal passing incident no longer in Canada

READ MORE: Mayors plea for Hwy. 5 changes after multiple fatal crashes near Clearwater, Barriere

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Transportation

Previous story
Firefighter dies battling B.C. wildfire; 2nd fatality this summer
Next story
SOGI 123 enters into 7th year in B.C. classrooms

Just Posted

Caen Passeri golfed in the under 19 male category at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake golfer Caen Passeri completes rounds on East Coast

The Williams Lake Bighorns Minor Lacrosse Association is grateful for the community support during a very successful fundraising season. (Image submitted)
Williams Lake helps fundraise an unprecedented $10K for lacrosse

Teri Christiansen, of 100 Mile House, is a welder who returned to her alma mater of TRU Williams Lake to help out as a volunteer welding instructor for the Mind Over Metal welding camp July 24-28. She was helping student Benjamin Behan figure out fixing his welding helmet on their last day of the camp. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Students try Mind Over Metal at TRU Williams Lake welding camp

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Quesnel carjackers quickly caught in Williams Lake