Landing strip lights at the Williams Lake Airport have not been working since Wednesday afternoon, but should be fixed Friday, the city’s director of municipal services said. Photo submitted.

Electrical problems with lights at Williams Lake Airport’s landing strip

City director of municipal services hopes problem will be fixed by Friday.

Electrical problems with runway lights have been impacting flights at the Williams Lake Airport since Wednesday afternoon.

“Some of our runway lights are out and we are investigating electrical issues,” the city’s director of municipal services, Gary Muraca, told the Tribune Thursday. “There’s a disconnect in one of the wires and we are troubleshooting to find out where that is.”

The problem is causing one side of the runway not to have lights, he explained, noting planes can still land during the evening hours if they can work with the existing navigation such as the strobes and other lighting.

Crews have been working on the problem all day and hopefully it will be repaired by Friday, he added.

Last Saturday all flights in and out of the airport were cancelled due to freezing rain.

Aside from the airport, there have also been problems with the lights at the intersection of Oliver Street and Seventh Avenue, off and on since December, although they have been working steadily since Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Earlier this week, the city’s streets foreman Matt Sutherland said the intersection lights have been hampered by cold weather an moisture.

Previous story
Multiple travel advisories issued for B.C. Interior highways
Next story
Ice and snow forces school bus service cancellation for SD 27, 28

Just Posted

Electrical problems with lights at Williams Lake Airport’s landing strip

City director of municipal services hopes problem will be fixed by Friday.

Chinese students welcomed to Cariboo during record snowstorms

Students make lakecity home on a 10-day trip from Chengdu, China

TRU to reopen Friday morning

Campus closed for a day and a half due to heavy snowfall

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Memorial game Saturday for beloved coach Sid Davis

A memorial hockey game for former Williams Lake coach Sid Davis will take place this Saturday.

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. racetrack accident leaves two injured men lying on the track for 20 minutes

Driver seriously injured at Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs racetrack

B.C. already seeking new markets for wine in Asia, U.S.: Horgan

‘We are going to be seeking new markets to replace any lost market we may have in Alberta’

B.C. Supreme Court chief justice calls on feds to appoint more judges

Christopher Hinkson points to 10 vacancies in the court, while Ottawa puts figure at nine

B.C. MP’s bill on wood infrastructure branches into committee

Cannings’ bill to push wood infrastructure got oak-ay from Commons, headed fir committee study

Hwy. 1 to be closed overnight between Golden and Alberta border

High avalanche danger forces closures along Trans-Canada Highway

Woman arrested after chaining herself to Kinder Morgan equipment

One other person arrested at Trans Mountain pipeline worksite in Coquitlam

Victoria harbour, Fraser River are B.C.’s most polluted coastlines: study

Environmental group makes pollution tracker and examine 55 coastal areas

Most Read