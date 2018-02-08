Electrical problems with lights at Williams Lake Airport’s landing strip

Landing strip lights at the Williams Lake Airport have not been working since Wednesday afternoon, but should be fixed Friday, the city’s director of municipal services said. Photo submitted.

Electrical problems with runway lights have been impacting flights at the Williams Lake Airport since Wednesday afternoon.

“Some of our runway lights are out and we are investigating electrical issues,” the city’s director of municipal services, Gary Muraca, told the Tribune Thursday. “There’s a disconnect in one of the wires and we are troubleshooting to find out where that is.”

The problem is causing one side of the runway not to have lights, he explained, noting planes can still land during the evening hours if they can work with the existing navigation such as the strobes and other lighting.

Crews have been working on the problem all day and hopefully it will be repaired by Friday, he added.

Last Saturday all flights in and out of the airport were cancelled due to freezing rain.

Aside from the airport, there have also been problems with the lights at the intersection of Oliver Street and Seventh Avenue, off and on since December, although they have been working steadily since Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Earlier this week, the city’s streets foreman Matt Sutherland said the intersection lights have been hampered by cold weather an moisture.