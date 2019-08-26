Bryan Rice with the electric cello that was stolen from his vehicle sometime overnight Friday, Aug. 23 while he and his wife were staying at the Super 8 Motel in Williams Lake. Photo submitted

Electric cello stolen in Williams Lake

American couple offering reward for its return

After having an electric cello stolen from their vehicle while staying at a motel in Williams Lake a U.S. couple is hoping for its safe return.

“We think that the thief thought they’d found an expensive gun because it was in a case that is long and narrow,” Rita Rice said from Idaho Monday morning. “They left everything else in the car except for a pair of sunglasses.”

Rice said she and her husband, Bryan, had been in Wells for a week-long intensive harp and cello school when they decided to stop Friday, Aug. 23 in Williams Lake and checked into the Super 8 Motel on Highway 97.

They parked their vehicle about five spots from the entrance of the motel at about 8:30 p.m. and did not discover the car had been broken into until 8 a.m.

“My husband thinks he may not have locked the car because he used his key remote and might have been to far away,” she said.

The Rices are happy to pay a reward for the cello’s return with no questions asked and have it shipped home.

“It was a heartbreaking end to what had been a wonderful week in Canada,” she said, adding about a year ago she bought Bryan the electric cello because it is easier to transport than his large acoustic one.

They can be reached at 1-817-320-8551 or via e-mail rrice@bcrbvl.com.

Last week an American couple had their truck, boat and boat trailer stolen while they were staying at the Super 8 Motel as well. The boat was discovered within 24 hours at Deep Creek north of Williams Lake.

A sample of what the cello case looks like.

