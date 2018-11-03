Angie Mindus photo About 75 people turned out to the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce meeting on electoral reform Friday evening at LCSS where speakers Sally Watson, Michael Atwood, moderator Jason Ryll, MLA Mike Morris and MLA Donna Barnett spoke on the topic.

Electoral reform debated during lakecity panel discussions

Referendum has residents asking many questions

All told, about 100 area residents attended two meetings last week to learn more about the upcoming referendum on electoral reform.

The first meeting was held Wednesday evening at Thompson Rivers University and was hosted by the Council of Canadians. That event saw about 25 people gather to listen to speaker Peter Ewert of Stand Up for the North Committee and Jay Sanders of Fair Vote.

Both men were in favour of proportional representation, and discussing its benefits.

“There are a lot of British Columbians who are dissatisfied with the currently electoral system,” Ewert said, noting he was there to dispel some of the ‘fairy tales’ being told by those favouring the current First Past the Post system.

They encouraged residents to look at the facts provided by Elections BC to understand the difference between the current system and proportional representation, both of which are party-based systems.

During the question portion of the panel discussion, several residents said they didn’t understand how proportional representation works and found it complicated.

On Friday evening in the gymnasium at Lake City Secondary School, that confusion over the two choices, and following three sub-choices within proportional representation, was amplified when the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce hosted a second panel discussion with speakers both in favour and opposed to the two electoral systems.

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett and Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris spoke against electoral reform, citing the high cost of proportional representation, the desire to have local MLAs as opposed to regionally appointed MLAs and a general lack of information surrounding proportional representation as reasons to stay with First Past the Post.

Read More: Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Sally Watson, NDP candidate for the Cariboo Chilcotin, and Michael Atwood of the Council of Canadians argued proportional representation would balance out majority governments, giving those with an opposing view to those in power a voice in government by providing a mix of MLAs.

When pressed, however, Watson admitted the electoral system was confusing and that she didn’t really understand it herself.

Former First Nations chief Irvin Charleyboy questioned how the electoral reform would offer a voice for First Nations communities, while soon-to-be-sworn in city councillor Marnie Brenner said she was also concerned how and whether the provincial government would explain the two systems to remote First Nations communities who do not have access to the Internet.

Voting information on the referendum was starting to arrive in the mail last week and residents have until the end of November to vote.

Barnett pleaded with residents not to vote for proportional representation, if for no other reason than the fact that there isn’t enough time or information to make an informed decision.

Watson said if proportion representation was in place she felt it might encourage more people to engage in elections.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau exonerates hanged war chiefs of 1864 on B.C. Tsilhqot’in title lands

Just Posted

Trudeau exonerates hanged war chiefs of 1864 on B.C. Tsilhqot’in title lands

Prime minister rides horseback with Chief Joe Alphonse, TNG Chairman, to Xeni Gwet’in meeting place

Maranatha Market to help fund mission trip to Romania

This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Maranatha invites the entire community out to a craft market.

Local sisters spin a new children’s fairy tale

A love of spinning inspired two lakecity sisters to create The Princess and the Moth Dragon.

Forecast predicts an overcast rainy weekend

Fog dominated the Cariboo Chilcotin early this morning with little to no wind.

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

The different meanings behind organic labels

Prices for organic foods are generally higher than those that don’t sport an organic label

Freshman phenom: Pettersson has 5 points as Canucks beat Avs 7-6 in OT

Boeser adds 2 goals as Vancouver wins a thriller

WATCH: RCMP investigating report of fireworks thrown from car at homeless people

A video captures cruel prank as exploding device tossed at two people huddled against a building

JGC Fluor gets go-ahead to start construction on LNG Canada

Notice to Proceed issued on Tuesday, October 30

Protesters delay debate involving ex-Trump strategist Steve Bannon

Police intervened in Toronto as chanting protesters delayedthe start of a debate featuring Steve Bannon

Teacher shortage leaves B.C. French immersion class learning in English

Concerned parents seek to speak to school board, advocate for solutions for teacher shortage

The cost of Calgary hosting the 2026 Winter Games

A breakdown on the cost of the games should the city win

Asylum seekers will wait up to two years for refugee claims to be processed

The Immigration and Refugee Board says wait times are currently at 21 months

Trial of Toronto woman in fatal stabbing hears of her mental illness

Rohinie Bisesar pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder

Most Read