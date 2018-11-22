More than a quarter of B.C. voters have mailed in their referendum package. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Elections BC may allow more time to cast referendum ballots due to postal strike

27% of voters have mailed in their electoral reform packages

With the Canada Post strike showing no signs of ending, Elections BC says it’s considering extending the deadline for submitting ballots in the electoral reform referendum.

Currently, voters have until Nov. 30 to get their ballot in with their opinion on proportional representation versus first past the post.

But Elections BC spokesperson Andrew Watson said Thursday the agency will push that date back if voters are prevented from participating through “no fault of their own.”

“We expect to make a decision soon,” Watson wrote in an email to Black Press Media Thursday. “We’re in daily contact with Canada Post and are working to understand the full impact of the rotating strikes.”

About 27 per cent of voters have mailed back their packages, even as critics of the referendum say the government has done a poor job of explaining the options to British Columbians.

Meanwhile, unionized postal workers are in their fifth week of rotating strikes around the country.

Still confused about electoral reform?

John Horgan shrugs off low turnout, change to referendum option

Why you should vote for proportional representation — and why you shouldn’t

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three of five cannabis shop applications receive green light in Williams Lake

Just Posted

Cariboo postal workers disappointed by back-to-work legislation

CUPW members call for dispute to be solved at the bargaining table, not in the House of Commons.

Owner of derelict gas station and restaurant plans to renovate

The owner of the Shell and Quiznos on Broadway Avenue South is working with Sprucelee Construction

Blue Fins send strong team north for PG meet

Twenty-nine Williams Lake Blue Fins swimmers made their way to Prince George during the weekend

Most of Williams Lake crime trends on the decrease says RCMP Inspector

Insp. Jeff Pelley gave city council an update outlining the latest statistics

The crown jewel of craft fairs the Medieval Market is this weekend

The Medieval Market returns this weekend with scores of vendors and live music.

VIDEO: Take an aerial tour of Churn Creek Protected Area

A rare and fragile ecosystem

Elections BC may allow more time to cast referendum ballots due to postal strike

27% of voters have mailed in their electoral reform packages

B.C. winery recalls dried cherries due to undeclared milk

Mission Hill Family Estate is recalling Chukar brand Amaretto Rainiers Cherries because they may contain milk.

Otter 6, humans 0: Battle continues to oust koi muncher from Vancouver garden

Two more traps were added in the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen garden, but otter evaded capture and snatched bait

Provincial red tape denies Quesnel family access to home, ranch land

Local family hasn’t had road access to private land for 1.5 years due to dispute with Province

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

‘Rising sun’ flag flap in B.C. high school sparks counter-petition

Few people have yet signed the petition to keep up an Imperial Japanese flag in a Langley classroom

Going to the U.S. for Black Friday? Here’s what you need to know

Bring your passport, not your pot and be ready for long lineups

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

Most Read