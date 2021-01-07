Tl’etinqox (Anaham) is located approximately 100 kilometres west of Williams Lake. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Election for Tl’etinqox First Nation chief and council set next month

Chief and 12 councillors to be chosen Feb. 22

A nomination meeting will be held Thursday, Jan . 7, at the Tsilhqot’in community of Tl’etinqox (Anaham) which will be heading to the polls next month.

Members can join the 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. meeting taking place at Tl’etinqox School west of Williams Lake via Zoom or phone.

Whether or not longtime and current Chief Joe Alphonse will be a contender remains to be seen.

“You’ll have to wait and find out like everyone else,” Chief Joe Alphonse told Black Press Media.

Potential Tl’etinqox chief and council candidates must receive a mover and a seconder by eligible electors to see their name on the ballot.

OneFeather electoral officer Drew Shaw said the nomination process will be less interactive than people are used to due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted by Tl'etinqox Government on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

“We recognize how that is frustrating when people want to talk with family and neighbours, but we have to do that to protect our staff and the communities we serve,” Shaw said.

“As the last year has shown, it is possible to do that and still ensure that every nomination is taken, and every member has their voice heard.”

OneFeather provided election services to several Indigenous communities in the Cariboo-Chilcotin last year including Tsideldel (Alexis Creek), Lhtako Dene (Red Bluff), Tsq’escen’ (Canim Lake), Stswecem’c Xgat’tem (Canoe Creek/Dog Creek) and ?Esdilagh (Alexandria).

One chief and 12 councilors will be elected for a two-year term of office Feb. 22 at Tl’etinqox School where in-person voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

