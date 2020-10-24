ELECTION 2020: Early results show close two-way race developing in Cariboo Chilcotin

Cariboo North yet to report any results

Cariboo Chilcotin BC Liberals co-campaign manager Bryan Withage, Cariboo Chilcotin BC Liberals candidate Lorne Doerkson and his longtime partner Shelley Wiese await the results of the 2020 provincial election. (Angie Mindus photo)

It’s election night in B.C. and the results are starting to roll in.

For the Cariboo Chilcotin, early results show a close race with the BC Liberals ahead.

At 8:52 p.m. BC Liberal candidate Lorne Doerkson is leading with 44.95 per cent of the vote, followed closely by NDP candidate Scott Andrews with 33.75 per cent, David Laing of the BC Greens is sitting at 12.75 per cent, Independent Katya Potekhina with 5.91 per cent of the vote and Libertarian James Buckley sits at 2.64 per cent of the vote.

These results are 13 of 70 ballot boxes reported.

