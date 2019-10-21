Election 2019: Doherty ahead after two polls close in Cariboo-Prince George

Conservative candidate is looking for re-election in the riding

Early results in the Cariboo-Prince George riding are trickling in and the blues are ahead, according to Elections Canada.

With two polls of 228 reporting, Todd Doherty and the Conservative Party have 56 votes to lead the riding while Tracy Calogheros trails with 46.

NDP’s Heather Sapergia has 18 votes, Jing Lan Yang and the People’s Party of Canada has four, Mackenzie Kerr and the Greens have three and Independent Michael Orr has three.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time.

