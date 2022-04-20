100 Mile RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Elderly man drives on sidewalk, causes ‘distraction, concern for public’

100 Mile RCMP seeking a review of man’s driver’s license

An elderly man found himself driving on the sidewalk after trying to make a right on Birch Avenue from Fifth Street Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to the area at about 10 a.m., after the man reportedly drove on the sidewalk, causing “a lot of distraction and concern for the public in the area who had to avoid him, as he attempted to keep driving away from the scene.”

When officers arrived, they found the man out of his vehicle and talking with a witness.

“The man was slightly shaken up and explained what he was trying to do and where he was going,” Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said in a news release. “After speaking with witnesses, police let the man continue on his way.”

Police have put in a request to the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles to review the man’s driver’s licence as a result of this incident.


