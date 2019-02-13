Ernest, also known as ‘Ernie,’ is a chocolate labrador found drugged by Good Samaritan on the Sunshine Coast. (SPCA handout)

Elderly dog ‘Ernie’ on the mend after ingesting THC, cocaine

The BC SPCA says it’s unclear how the drugs ended up in the chocolate Labrador’s system

The BC SPCA say staff at its Sunshine Coast branch are taking care of a stray senior Labrador named Ernest after he somehow ingested THC and high levels of cocaine.

The animal welfare organization said in a post on their website that the chocolate lab, nicknamed Ernie, was found by a Good Samaritan this week. Staff noticed he was very uncoordinated, and within two hours of being in their care became almost unresponsive.

Branch manager Marika Donnelly said Ernie was rushed to a vet where a test detected the ingested drugs.

The vet also found he was suffering from other injuries, including a painful, untreated ear infection.

READ MORE: BC SPCA has new plan to decrease the number of animals in its care

READ MORE: Good Samaritan rescues cat found in heaps of garbage at B.C. landfill

“Ernie’s ears were so bad that he had a horrible odour emanating from him,” Donnelly said. “The vet could not see if his eardrums are intact as there was so much pus and debris in the ear canal.”

The vet also found a benign mass on his right leg that needs to be removed, and two lower canine teeth that need to be extracted. His medical treatment is expected to cost about $2,000.

The good news: Ernie is on the road to recovery, which staff expect to take about two months. Then, he can find a new home.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Got Milk? B.C. mom answers love-inspired call for breastmilk

Just Posted

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

Easthope brings a thoughtful and stark look at First Nations history

A visceral and poignant collection, Easthope invites discussion and hopes to promote learning

Williams Lake city council votes to expand transit services to include dinner hour

At its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 11 city council also voted for an increase in taxi supplements

Williams Lake biologist planning to open microbrewery in former Greyhound Station

Dave Reedman has been brewing for about seven years, even studying brewing technology in England

Cariboo teen supported in quest for ranching career

Grade 12 student Lauren Bedford enrolled in TRU ranching program, pursuing dual credits

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

B.C. MLA should step down from ride hailing committee, opposition says

Ravi Kahlon says his father’s taxi licence in Victoria isn’t a conflict

Liberals agree to only limited hearings on Wilson-Raybould affair

Their short list of three proposed witnesses does not include Wilson-Raybould

Gunman opens fire at San Diego restaurant

Amazingly no one hurt following shooting at San Diego restaurant

Got Milk? B.C. mom answers love-inspired call for breastmilk

Breastmilk provides needed antibodies for babies to fight infections

‘Laws of physics apply to everybody’: RCMP warn drivers as winter hits B.C.

ICBC reports crashes are up 44% in parts of the province

Snow shovel woes: How to avoid injuries in the day-to-day of winter

Physiotherapists see influx of clients during winter months

Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Most Read