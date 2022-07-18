Eight and counting: another overpass hit by a truck

Provincial ministry plans to release a list of B.C. carriers who ‘have been cancelled for cause’

The latest overpass to be broadsided by a vehicle in Langley is the rail overpass between Glover Road and 232nd Street, eastbound on Highway One. The overpass was hit at around 2 p.m. on Monday, July 18. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A Monday afternoon crash where a truck hit a Hwy. 1 overpass in Langley was the eighth in 12 months for the region, according to the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Around 2 p.m. July 18, a truck hit the rail crossing east of the Glover Road overpass, in the eastbound lanes.

According to DriveBC, one lane was closed Monday afternoon not long after 2 p.m. at the overpass for eastbound traffic.

A ministry statement said all eight incidents to date have involved “transport trucks carrying over-height loads and striking overhead bridges” in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.

It said in the coming weeks, the ministry will publish “a list of B.C. carriers who have been cancelled for cause, this includes serious safety violations.”

”In addition, the ministry is currently looking into how best to publicly share information about other types of commercial vehicle incidents,” the statement said.

A June 23 crash caused $1 million damage to the 232nd Street overpass in Langley, which is currently restricted to one-way alternating traffic as it awaits repairs, which are not expected to be completed until the spring of 2023.

RCMP said the driver was issued tickets for driving without due care, and for failing to properly secure his load, as required under the Commercial Transport Act

Then on July 12, two people were hurt when another truck slammed into the 192nd Street overpass in Surrey. This one was a flatbed carrying an excavator.

In response to a Langley Advance Times query, the ministry said if a driver is found to be responsible for causing a collision to an overpass, the vehicle’s insurance, “ICBC or the driver’s private insurance,” would pay the repair costs stemming from the collision.

