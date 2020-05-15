The Williams Lake Stampede Campground remains closed to the general public. Provincial campgrounds are not open either, making for a different May long weekend experience than we are used to. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

EDITORIAL: May long weekend, pandemic style

Dr. Bonnie Henry is urging fewer faces, bigger spaces

With warmer temperatures getting us into the mood to be in the outdoors more and more, it is hard to swallow the restrictions COVID-19 precautions continue to have on our lives.

None of us will be allowed to go camping in a provincial park or recreation site on the May long weekend — a tradition many, many people normally enjoy.

Often the May long weekend is when people open up the cabin at the lake or meet up with family half-way when living in different parts of the province.

Those meetings will have to be virtual, something we’ve all become better at over the last two months.

Some provincial parks are opening but for day use only.

Camping opportunities, says B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, will not be until June and July.

B.C. Parks’ Discover Camping reservation website is expected to be in operation May 25, with up-to-date information and a search option on what campgrounds are available for booking.

Most campgrounds are expected to open for arrivals on June 1.

At the beginning of the pandemic, we said here in the editorial department that we were grateful it wasn’t November because then we’d be heading toward winter.

Now that spring is in full swing we can at least enjoy what Williams Lake and surrounding communities offer us and can be accessed so easily.

Make sure to smell the lilacs, enjoy the green grass under your bare toes and soak up that Vitamin D.

Experts are telling us we are in this physical distancing for the long haul, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be intimate with nature.

Read more: ‘Fewer faces, bigger spaces’: Dr. Henry urges caution as B.C. sees 16 new cases, one death


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 emergency wage subsidy benefit to be extended three more months

Just Posted

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

EDITORIAL: May long weekend, pandemic style

Dr. Bonnie Henry is urging fewer faces, bigger spaces

COVID-19: Drafting, robotics teacher fixes safety suit mask for hospital

Neil MacDonald said he reproduced a bracket that holds the face shield to the head gear

Quesnel-Hydraulic Road closed to all traffic at kilometre 20.3

Detour available via 2700 Road and 500 Road, adds approximately 30 minutes of travel time

PHOTO: A cautious return to in-school learning

Students from Rya Enns’ Kindergarten class excitedly march down the hallway toward their class

‘Mad Men’ star Jon Hamm gives a shout out to B.C. city in very Canadian video

Jon Hamm’s short video posted May 14 mentions Chilliwack as part of SkipTheDishes fundraiser campaign

COVID-19 emergency wage subsidy benefit to be extended three more months

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also says that eligibility requirements are also expected to be broadened

B.C. dental offices closed by COVID-19 won’t be reopening quite yet

Dentists have been limited to tele-dentistry and emergency care since March 23

COVID-19: Superbugs are keeping microbiologists up at night

Novel coronavirus likely won’t contribute to more superbugs, says UVIC professor

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Family films mistakenly sold at B.C. garage sale find way back home 10 years later

The films belonged to a family who had once lived on Vancouver Island

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital’s COVID-19 screening desk

The incident occurred on May 13, just after 2 p.m.

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

Most Read