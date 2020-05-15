EDITORIAL: May long weekend, pandemic style

The Williams Lake Stampede Campground remains closed to the general public. Provincial campgrounds are not open either, making for a different May long weekend experience than we are used to. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

With warmer temperatures getting us into the mood to be in the outdoors more and more, it is hard to swallow the restrictions COVID-19 precautions continue to have on our lives.

None of us will be allowed to go camping in a provincial park or recreation site on the May long weekend — a tradition many, many people normally enjoy.

Often the May long weekend is when people open up the cabin at the lake or meet up with family half-way when living in different parts of the province.

Those meetings will have to be virtual, something we’ve all become better at over the last two months.

Some provincial parks are opening but for day use only.

Camping opportunities, says B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, will not be until June and July.

B.C. Parks’ Discover Camping reservation website is expected to be in operation May 25, with up-to-date information and a search option on what campgrounds are available for booking.

Most campgrounds are expected to open for arrivals on June 1.

At the beginning of the pandemic, we said here in the editorial department that we were grateful it wasn’t November because then we’d be heading toward winter.

Now that spring is in full swing we can at least enjoy what Williams Lake and surrounding communities offer us and can be accessed so easily.

Make sure to smell the lilacs, enjoy the green grass under your bare toes and soak up that Vitamin D.

Experts are telling us we are in this physical distancing for the long haul, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be intimate with nature.

Read more: ‘Fewer faces, bigger spaces’: Dr. Henry urges caution as B.C. sees 16 new cases, one death



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusWilliams Lake