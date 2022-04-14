Ecosytem restoration burn planned for Riske Creek, Tl’esqox First Nation

A controlled burn is planned to begin as early as April 19 in the Riske Creek and Tle’sqox First Nation area. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

BC Wildfire Service and the Ecosystem Restoration Branch will be conducting controlled burns near Riske Creek and Tl’esqox First Nation as early as Tuesday, April 19.

“This burn will cover approximately 33 hectares south of Highway 20 near Cotton Ranch, approximately 30 kilometres southwest of Williams Lake,” the BC Wildfire Service stated in a news release.

Timing of the burn will depend on weather, site and venting conditions, and only proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for quick smoke dissipation.

Ecosystem restoratino burns are meant to restore grasslands by reducing encroachment of juniper and conifer treets, impoved forage for future wildlife and cattle grazing, reduce wildfire hazards and promote the growth of local plant species while reducing invasive plant species from spreading.

This burn is part of an ongoing ecosystem restoration program administered by the provincial government through the Cariboo’s Ecosystem Restoration Steering Committee, in consultation with First Nations, local ranchers, local forest licensees, outdoor organizations, Fraser Basin Council, the B.C. Wildlife Federation and the Cariboo-Chilcotin Conservation Society.

As the season unfolds the public is reminded to report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800- 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.