An earthquake on Friday, Dec. 17 around 4:13 a.m. woke residents and was reportedly felt across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. (USGS map)

An earthquake on Friday, Dec. 17 around 4:13 a.m. woke residents and was reportedly felt across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. (USGS map)

Early-morning earthquake jolts Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

Shock recorded 17.3k deep off Salt Spring Island

Residents on Vancouver Island woke to a magnitude 3.6 earthquake shortly after 4 a.m. Friday.

The early morning shake was reported 17.3 km deep and 12 km northeast of Ganges, off the east coast of Vancouver Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Online reports show people feeling the rumble up and down Vancouver Island and as far as the Lower Mainland.

“I was checking my security cams half awake tripping out thinking someone knocked a door down somewhere and shook the foundation of my house,” one person posted on Reddit. Other people said they were roused by a sudden jolt or the sound of pictures on their walls and their closet doors rattling.

Earthquakes that fall between a 3.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt, but rarely cause damage, according to Earthquakes Canada. The possibility of damage to poorly constructed buildings usually begins at 6.0 and overall serious damage at 7.0.

RELATED: Be Prepared: Are you ready for the ‘Big One?’

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Earthquake

Previous story
City of Williams Lake eyes meaningful relationship building with area First Nations
Next story
B.C. hears from 161 First Nations on plans for old-growth logging deferrals

Just Posted

The Tsilhqot’in National Government is calling for an urgent review of changes to stumpage rates so that the forestry industry remains stable, equitable and supports small Indigenous forest companies operating in the Chilcotin. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)
Stumpage rate hikes hurting Tsilhqot’in forestry operations say chiefs

A West Chilcotin woman is warning others not to pay in advance when purchasing something online as she was the victim of a scam this week. (Chilliwack Financial Literacy Committee photo)
West Chilcotin woman warns of online buy and sell scam

Masks are now mandatory in all city of Williams Lake facilities including city hall, public works yard, airport, fire hall and recreation complex. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake eyes meaningful relationship building with area First Nations

A view of Williams Lake looking towards Sugar Cane and Russet Bluffs of the freshly frozen, snow-covered lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake is freshly frozen and snow-covered this week