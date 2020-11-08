Early morning fire at Pioneer Complex in Williams Lake under investigation

Williams Lake RCMP and Williams Lake Fire Department are investigating a suspicious fire at the Pioneer Complex early Sunday, Nov. 7, where two logging trucks and part of the building were damaged. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A fire inspector and member of the Williams Lake Fire Dept. enter the main entrance of the Pioneer Complex Sunday, Nov. 7 where there was a fire earlier. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Security tape is up at Pioneer Complex where RCMP and the Williams Lake Fire Dept. are investigating a suspicious fire Sunday, Nov. 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune).

Williams Lake RCMP and the Williams Lake Fire Dept. are investigating a suspicious fire at the Pioneer Complex that occurred Sunday, Nov. 7.

Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock said they were called to the scene at approximately 3:20 a.m. where two logging trucks were on fire and there was fire in the main office building at 351 Hodgson Road.

“We responded with 20 firefighters and three big apparatus,” Warnock said, adding they cleared the scene in about two hours.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, the fire department also responded to a fire in a dryer at Pinnacle Renewable Energy on South Lakeside.

The Williams Lake Fire Department responded to the Pinnacle Renewable Energy plant on South Lakeside Drive Saturday…



news@wltribune.com

