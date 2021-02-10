Early budget approval paves the way for Lakeview Avenue reconstruction in 2021

Lakeview was identified in 2018 as a priority

Williams Lake city council has given early budget approval in the amount of $1,383,000 for the Lakeview Avenue rebuild project. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Early budget approval for reconstruction of Lakeview Avenue in Williams Lake to the tune of $1,383,000 has been approved by city council.

Responding to a request from senior engineering technologist Jeff Bernardy, council gave the project the green light during the regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Staff have experienced that issuing calls for tenders early in the year, prior to contractors undertaking other jobs, yields optimum pricing, Bernardy noted in the report.

“Also, having the tender and contract process completed early will allow the contractor to begin work immediately once weather permits; especially with paving involved, staff want to ensure projects are completed as early in the year as possible.”

The plan is to have the tender issued mid to late February, awarded early or mid-March with work beginning in May and completion by the end of August 2021.

Lakeview Avenue was identified in 2018 as a priority and the city has a growing backlog of streets that are no longer candidates for rehabilitation and will need to be rebuilt, Bernardy noted.

Coun. Scott Nelson said the project will eat up the majority of the city’s paving budget for 2021.

