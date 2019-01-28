E-scooters, bikes and alcohol delivery part of Uber Canada’s plans for 2019

Uber says they are exploring expanding alcohol delivery to provinces beyond B.C.

Bikes, booze and e-scooters are part of Uber Canada’s plan for the country in 2019.

Managers from the U.S. tech giant’s Canadian arm say they are exploring expanding alcohol delivery to provinces beyond B.C., where the service was launched last year.

Dan Park, the head of Uber Eats Canada, says Ontario and Quebec are markets the company is eyeing first, though others could figure into their plans.

READ MORE: B.C. to allow Uber-style ride hailing services to operate in late 2019

Uber Canada general manager Rob Khazzam says e-scooters and bikes are also part of the company’s priorities for the country, though he is coy about how soon they could arrive and in what markets.

Uber has partnered with New York-based Jump to bring e-scooters and pedal-assisted electric bikes with GPS to a handful of U.S. cities, but has never delivered the offering to Canadians.

California-based rival Lime has been piloting its e-scooters in Waterloo, Ont. and Bird has reportedly been looking at expanding into the Canadian market.

READ MORE: Proposed class action against Uber can proceed

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Soon-to-be dad dies in tragic B.C. car crash
Next story
Liberal lean in Nanaimo could lead to provincial election: poll

Just Posted

Three drug charge trials set for September 2019 in Williams Lake

Brady Bobby, Ashley Pigeon and Mallory Walia are scheduled for trial in September

Trial date set for 2017 Williams Lake CIBC robbery suspect

The five-day trial begins Oct. 21, 2019

Bantam T-wolves finish strong at home tournament

The Timberwolves placed fifth after a dominant performance in their final game

Q&A: McLellan focused on title fight Feb. 9

The Tribune caught up with McLellan earlier this week as he prepares for the Canadian title fight

Robson earns berth at two international endurance events

The events, both variations of triathlons will see competitors participate from throughout the globe

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Most Read