Dust advisory issued for Williams Lake area

It is anticipated high concentrations of dust will persist for another 24 hours

A dust advisory has been issued for Williams Lake as of Thursday, March 21, by the Ministry of Environment. Here city crews work to clean streets on Wednesday evening. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority issued a dust advisory for Williams Lake Thursday at noon, due to high concentrations of dust that are expected to persist for the next 24 hours.

This advisory has been triggered by high concentrations of dust, measured as PM 10, or particles 10 micrometers or smaller in diameter.

The current dusty conditions are caused by road traffic stirring up winter traction materials that have accumulated on roadways over the past winter.

Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have underlying medical conditions such as breathing or lung conditions, hay fever, asthma or persons who react strongly to dust.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheeze, follow the advice of a health care provider.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found on the ministry website.

This advisory will be updated Friday, the ministry noted.

The provincial air quality objective for PM 10 is 50 micrograms per cubic metre, averaged over 24 hours.

24-hour average PM 10 concentrations are summarized below for Williams Lake and other communities at noon today were 55.3 for Williams Lake, 119.4 for Quesnel and 114.4 for Prince George.



news@wltribune.com

