The 2018/19 Williams Lake Dry Grad Parade (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

Dry grad scrambling to find new home for decorations after SD27 closes door on storage space

“We’re looking for a building: any space that someone may have to help us out.”

The organizers of Williams Lake Dry Grad are reaching out to the community for help after being told they have to find a new home for their extensive collection of decorations.

Dry Grad chair Angie Brinoni said she has been notified by School District 27 that the decorations, which are worth thousands of dollars and take up about 1,500 square feet of storage space, have to be moved out of the old Chimney Valley school building as soon as possible because the district plans to take down the building and return the property to a natural state.

“There is a lot of stuff in there,” she said, describing everything from thousands of lights, to rolls and rolls of gossamer fabric, to props such as a jukebox or even a pirate ship.

Read More: PHOTO GALLERY: Take a sneak peak at the 2019 Dry Grad Parade and festivities

Brinoni said she already asked if the decorations could be stored at the closed Glendale school location, however, was told there was no room there.

Carrie Pratt, executive assistant and manager of communications for School District 27 confirmed Monday storing grad decorations within the district will no longer be an option.

“The district has, as a courtesy, provided the use of Chimney Creek for this purpose. The District has informed affected parties that we will not be providing such storage going forward as we are not responsible these materials.”

Brinoni is now looking to the public for help.

“We’re looking for a building: any space that someone may have to help us out.”

If they are forced to pay for storage the cost would likely use up half their fundraising dollars, she added.

Read More: High school graduation celebrations set for this weekend

This year will be the 32nd year Williams Lake has hosted a dry grad event. Brinoni said she and her husband, Michael, have been in charge of Dry Grad for several years and believe it is a special experience and an important one for students and the community as a whole.

“We want our kids to be safe and to have something to look forward to,” said Brinoni, noting students also feel connected to the event because they help raise money and prepare for the night throughout the year leading up to grad.

“They own it, it’s theirs. There are just so many positive things about it. And it’s inclusive. Everyone gets to come. We don’t shut anyone out.”

For more information, please contact Michael and Angie Brinoni at 250-267-6532.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Conifex’s forest tenure has been transferred to Hampton Lumber in Fort St. James

Just Posted

Dry grad scrambling to find new home for decorations after SD27 closes door on storage space

“We’re looking for a building: any space that someone may have to help us out.”

Stolen vehicle recovery leads Williams Lake RCMP to arrest two on multiple charges

Two people are facing multiple charges after RCMP found them in possession of a stolen vehicle

CRIMESTOPPERS: RCMP release names of four wanted in Williams Lake

The Williams Lake RCMP are attempting to locate four people wanted on outstanding warrants.

Typical fall weather in week’s forecast as Halloween night approaches

Thursday, youth in Williams Lake and the surrounding areas will be wise to don some warm clothing

WEB POLL: Do you think the west separating from Canada is a real possibility?

Take our online reader poll:

VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily

California wildfires erupt in LA, burn in wine country

Nearly 200,000 people under evacuation orders after fire that broke out last week in Sonoma County

Conifex’s forest tenure has been transferred to Hampton Lumber in Fort St. James

Hampton has committed to building a sawmill and getting it operational within 36 months

Secondary home rules are killing family farms, B.C. protesters say

B.C. Liberals demand changes to NDP agriculture restrictions

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Mushroom poisoning on the rise, warns BC Centre for Disease Control

Poison Control received 201 calls so far in 2019

Weather balloon from California rescued near Campbell River

Search led rescuers to remote wilderness on Quadra Island

B.C. family rescues beaver trapped in a hole

Other hikers had been offering sticks to the beaver in an attempt to coax it out

Son found not criminally responsible in death of mother on Salt Spring Island

Martin Galen Vandenberg stated voices told him to kill her or unspeakable acts would occur

Most Read