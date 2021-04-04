Williams Lake First Nation employees Lisa McAlpine, Carla Berkelaar and Janet Smith (L-R) are excited a dry food pantry will soon be opening at Sugar Cane. (Photo submitted)

Dry food pantry to open at Sugar Cane

The pantry will be open to all WLFN members, including those who live off reserve

Carla Berkelaar believes a dry food pantry at Sugar Cane will make things easier for Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) members who find themselves in need of essential goods during challenging times.

The Williams Lake First Nation is asking for donations as it prepares to launch an on-reserve dry food pantry, which will be stocked with items such as pasta, soup, cooking oils, rice, powdered milk, and canned vegetables, meats, and fish.

Necessities like feminine hygiene products will also be available to access.

“Our transportation is the bus, so to be able to go into town to the food bank [Salvation Army] at a specific time is quite difficult,” Berkelaar said.

We are proud to introduce our Dry Food Pantry!

For every donation you give, your name will be entered into our prize draw.

Posted by Williams Lake First Nation on Thursday, March 25, 2021

It was around this very same time last year that Berkelaar was in discussion with WLFN circle of strength coordinator Lisa McAlpine about having such a service available in Sugar Cane.

McAlpine said the pantry, which will be located inside their social development building, will be open to all WLFN members, including those who live off reserve.

An elder recently provided the dry food pantry with its first donation.

WLFN events coordinator Janet Smith said they are hoping to open the pantry sometime within the month.

“I think with every community, especially with COVID, and people are living cheque to cheque the dry food pantry will help,” Smith said.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
First Nations

