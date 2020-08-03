Drugs, cash seized by Quesnel RCMP during raid on rural property over long weekend

Cash and drugs were seized by police Sunday from a rural property near Quesnel. (Quesnel RCMP photo)

Quesnel RCMP said they have made a major impact on the local drug trade in Quesnel after seizing meth, ecstasy and cocaine and more than $34,000 in cash from a rural property in the north Cariboo area Sunday, August 2, 2020.

The bust comes following a four-month drug investigation targeting the trafficking of methamphetamine in Quesnel and the surrounding area by the Quesnel RCMP Crime Reduction Unit, said Sgt. Richard Weseen, who is in charge of Operations at the detachment.

Weseen said as a result of that investigation, the Quesnel RCMP executed a search warrant on a rural residence and two storage lockers. Upon entry to the property, a man and woman were arrested without incident.

Police seized 507 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 750 ecstasy capsules, 20 grams of cocaine, a .22 calibre rifle, and $34,705 in cash.

“The trafficking of drugs in our community will always be a priority to the Quesnel detachment,” stated Weseen. “The pro-active policing initiatives by the Crime Reduction Unit, and the General Duty members, will continue to send a message that drug trafficking will not be tolerated in Quesnel.”

The man and woman residing at the residence are facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and firearm related charges. Weseen said their names are not being released at this time.

The police urge anyone who has information regarding drug trafficking, or suspicious occurrences to call the Quesnel RCMP at (250)992-9211, or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-TIPS.

