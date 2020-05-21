A 100 Mile House RCMP officer picks his way through the remains of squatter’s camp below the old ski hill after being reported for violating a fire ban. (Ryder Birtwistle photo )

Drug paraphernalia, garbage left behind at squatter camp near 100 Mile House

RCMP seeking information on former occupants

On May 16, 100 Mile House Fire Rescue was alerted to a report of a squatters’ tent on 100 Mile House Town properties below the old ski hill that had a campfire contrary to a local fire ban.

The 100 Mile House Fire Depart put the fire out and reported the matter to local police. On May 20 officers walked into the site and found the squatters had moved on. However, they had also left a significant mess behind including clothing, food, bedding, tarps, drug paraphernalia and general garbage.

Read More: Man brought up on three charges after holding tow truck driver at knifepoint in Lac la Hache

“This is very unfortunate given the location of the tent and the subsequent mess is frequented by hikers and wildlife from the area,” Corporal Ryder Birtwistle said, in a release. “Some of the debris left could pose a danger to the public and wildlife.”

The public is asked to report anyone obviously squatting on local public lands by calling the police, the 100 Mile House Fire Dept or the District of 100 Mile House so they can be approached and their site assessed for public safety.

Birtwistle asked that if anyone knows the identity of those that left the recent mess, to please call 100 Mile House RCMP as they would like to “have a conversation about their lack of wilderness ethics and etiquette.”

The RCMP can be reached at 250-395-2456.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cariboo Chilcotin needs 1,835 new workers over the next five years, says study
Next story
RCMP seeking information on 100 Mile House airport hanger break and enter

Just Posted

Cariboo Chilcotin region receives funding for fisheries, wildlife habitat projects

Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation awards $9.2 million across B.C.

Cariboo Chilcotin needs 1,835 new workers over the next five years, says study

A lack of housing and childcare are major obstacles to prospective residents

Man brought up on three charges after holding tow truck driver at knifepoint in Lac la Hache

The suspect produced a knife and held the driver against his will for upwards of 45 minutes

Williams Lake youth soccer spring season officially cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Refunds available to parents and guardians who have registered

Williams Lake river valley remains closed to public, flooding repairs continue

An evacuation order for 11 industrial properties remains in place

B.C. records 21 new COVID-19 cases after three days of single-digit increases

Three people died due to the novel coronavirus

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

COVID-19 pandemic highlights need for more public toilets, experts say

People are spending more time outside but have fewer businesses with washrooms available

Canadians want to play sports again but it may take time to feel comfortable: poll

One in four Canadians took part in an organized sport or group physical activity before COVID

RCMP seeking information on 100 Mile House airport hanger break and enter

An unknown man in hoody was caught on camera stealing equipment Wednesday morning

Drug paraphernalia, garbage left behind at squatter camp near 100 Mile House

RCMP seeking information on former occupants

Canfor announces permanent closure of Isle Pierre Mill

The company also announced curtailments at their pulp mills in Prince George.

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Canada Post reports $153M loss in 2019 amid rising parcels competition

The Crown corporation delivered more than 7.7 billion pieces of mail and parcels last year

Most Read