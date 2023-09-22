Drought workshop attracts Cariboo Chilcotin livestock, forage producers

The B.C. Ministry of Agriculture, hosted a drought workshop in Williams Lake on Monday, Sept. 18 that attracted about 10 local livestock and forage producers.
Jim Forbes, Greg Tegart, and Mike Witt joined Nicole Pressey, the Quesnel-area’s regional agrologist, for the free workshop.
Topics included herd health and nutrition, forage and pasture management, and business decisions in drought, said Pressey.
The session kicked off with a video from Do More Agriculture Foundation about mental health with references to free available supports.
Participants were given a workbook to take home.
Planning is underway for virtual sessions later in the fall.
Please contact agricultureextensionprogram@gov.bc.ca or call 1-888-221-7141 to sign up for information about the upcoming ways to share beneficial practices in the aftermath of this dry summer.
With files from Frank Peebles
