Willee Twan, left, and Richard Branch, right, both from Xatśūll Mountain House Ranch Inc. chat with agrologist and forage producer Mike Witt, second from left, before a drought workshop got underway in Williams Lake on Monday, Sept. 18. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Drought workshop attracts Cariboo Chilcotin livestock, forage producers

The workshop was offered in Quesnel and Williams Lake recently

The B.C. Ministry of Agriculture, hosted a drought workshop in Williams Lake on Monday, Sept. 18 that attracted about 10 local livestock and forage producers.

Jim Forbes, Greg Tegart, and Mike Witt joined Nicole Pressey, the Quesnel-area’s regional agrologist, for the free workshop.

Topics included herd health and nutrition, forage and pasture management, and business decisions in drought, said Pressey.

The session kicked off with a video from Do More Agriculture Foundation about mental health with references to free available supports.

Participants were given a workbook to take home.

Planning is underway for virtual sessions later in the fall.

Please contact agricultureextensionprogram@gov.bc.ca or call 1-888-221-7141 to sign up for information about the upcoming ways to share beneficial practices in the aftermath of this dry summer.

With files from Frank Peebles

Willee Twan, left, and Richard Branch, right, both from Xatśūll Mountain House Ranch Inc. chat with agrologist and forage producer Mike Witt, second from left, before a drought workshop got underway in Williams Lake on Monday, Sept. 18. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Drought workshop attracts Cariboo Chilcotin livestock, forage producers

