Drivers want Likely Road repaved, city crews begin tackling Williams Lake’s potholes

City workers were out repairing potholes on Mackenzie Avenue North on Tuesday, March 9. (Monica Lamb-Yorski - Williams Lake Tribune)

A Cariboo resident has started a petition calling on the province to pave the Likely Road this spring.

Deanna MacBurney who has lived in Likely since 1967 said tax dollars donated by logging, trucking, mining, businesses and residents of Likely should be used to repave the road.

“The local highway department has spent days and hours filling and filling and filling and repairing potholes which only get worse and worse and worse,” she said. “This situation needs to be addressed.”

Copies of the petition are at the Likely store, post office and the outhouse at the river front and MacBurney planned to put one in the store at Big Lake.

MacBurney said she has written a letter to MLA Coralee Oakes about the road she plans to mail.

“Every time you drive to town you practically have to go onto the other side of the road to avoid the potholes and damaging your vehicle,” she added. “I would encourage everyone to see if public opinion could influence action on this issue before the shocks on all our vehicles are totally ruined.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure responded to a request for an interview saying the first four kilometres of Likely Road will be included in the Horsefly/Likely Rd Hot-in-Place Recycling project scheduled for this summer.

The remainder of Likely Road is also a priority and the ministry will look to carry this forward in future years, the spokesperson noted, adding the ministry will continue to work with its local maintenance contractor to continue temporary repairs including patrolling, identifying and repairing potholes.

“Keeping roads and highways safe and in good condition is a priority, and people can help by reporting potholes when they see them to the local maintenance contractor, Dawson Road Maintenance, at 1-800 842-4122 or going onto DriveBC and clicking on ‘Report a Problem.’”

Read more:EDITORIAL: Pothole season is upon us

Meanwhile, city crews were out filling potholes in Williams Lake on Mackenzie Avenue North Tuesday, March 9.

Public works manager Matt Sutherland said crews are working on high traffic areas to get them cleaned up as much as possible.

“We know going forward for the next two months once the weather co-operates we will be going flat out with pothole repair,” he said.

Potholes are addressed all year as needed, he added, but said in the spring the city puts out a call to the public to report problematic potholes.

Anyone with concerns about potholes can email publicworks@williamslake.ca or call 250-392-1784.

Read more: New MOTI district manager takes the wheel in Williams Lake



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooRoad conditionsWilliams Lake