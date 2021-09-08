Drivers, parents asked to keep kids safe as school returns in Cariboo Chilcotin

With teachers and children returning to school this morning, Sept. 7, Cariboo roads will be busy

School zones are back in effect as students in School District 27 return to the classroom this Tuesday, Sept. 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski - Williams Lake Tribune)

With School District 27 teachers and children both returning to school this morning, Sept. 8, Cariboo roads will be busier than usual.

ICBC is asking drivers to leave extra travel time, stay focused on the road and watch for children, especially around school zones.

Every year in B.C., five children are killed and 370 are injured in crashed while walking or cycling. In school and playground zones, 66 children are injured in crashes every year.

In 2020, more than 6,940 drivers were ticketed for speeding in school and playground zones in B.C. Police and speed watch volunteers will be closely monitoring drivers’ speeds in school zones to help children get a safe start to the school year.



