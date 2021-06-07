Driver over-steers, hits the ditch, after sudden hail storm in Bridge Lake

A family was airlifted to Royal Inland Hospital Sunday after the driver tried to over-steer in a hail storm and ended up in the ditch.

100 Mile RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said police, along with BC Ambulance and BC Air Ambulance were called a single vehicle collision along Highway 24 near Cottonwood Bay Road in Bridge Lake just before 12:30 p.m. A witness said about an inch of hail was seen on the highway prior to the accident.

Both the female driver and the front passenger were wearing their seatbelts and suffered only minor injuries. However, the passenger in the rear seat was not wearing a seatbelt and, as a result, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. All family members are expected to recover.

The highway was closed for a short timeto allow BC Ambulance to have a safe place to land. 100 Mile House RCMP remind the public that wearing seatbelts save lives and help prevent serious injuries from occurring every day across the province.



