Driver injured in Northern Health Connections bus crash near Quesnel

A Northern Health Connections highway coach was involved in a single vehicle crash north of Quesnel late afternoon Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Neither occupant received life-threatening injuries, however, the driver of the bus was taken to GR Baker Hospital in Quesnel for care, stated Northern Health in a notification.
The incident, which occurred on Highway 97 about 15 km north of Quesnel with one passenger was on the regular short-haul run between Prince George and Quesnel, is under investigation, however, initial findings point to weather being a possible cause, noted Northern Health.
Arrangements are being made to safely recover the disabled coach on Wednesday, Jan. 6, noted Northern Health.
“No service disruptions are expected as a result of the incident, with the next scheduled Prince George-Quesnel route set for Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.”
The bus is part of Northern Health Connections, a transportation program aimed at giving older or low mobility passengers another option for travelling to regional hospitals for more care.
