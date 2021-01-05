A Northern Health Connections bus crashed 15 km north of Quesnel. (File photo)

Driver injured in Northern Health Connections bus crash near Quesnel

The bus was travelling the scheduled route between Quesnel and Prince George, carrying one passenger

A Northern Health Connections highway coach was involved in a single vehicle crash north of Quesnel late afternoon Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Neither occupant received life-threatening injuries, however, the driver of the bus was taken to GR Baker Hospital in Quesnel for care, stated Northern Health in a notification.

The incident, which occurred on Highway 97 about 15 km north of Quesnel with one passenger was on the regular short-haul run between Prince George and Quesnel, is under investigation, however, initial findings point to weather being a possible cause, noted Northern Health.

Arrangements are being made to safely recover the disabled coach on Wednesday, Jan. 6, noted Northern Health.

“No service disruptions are expected as a result of the incident, with the next scheduled Prince George-Quesnel route set for Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.”

The bus is part of Northern Health Connections, a transportation program aimed at giving older or low mobility passengers another option for travelling to regional hospitals for more care.

READ MORE: Northern Health bus service resumes standard passenger eligibility

