Driver goes down 40-foot embankment after losing control near 108 Mile Ranch

The weekly police report from the 100 Mile House and area RCMP

100 Mile RCMP responded to 60 complaints and calls for service in the past week (Feb. 26 to March 4).

Parked car

On March 3, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Exeter Station Road in 100 Mile House.

The driver of a Chrysler Sebring ran into the back of a vehicle which had been parked at a business. The driver was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The investigation into the cause of this collision is continuing.

Speeding and cannabis

On March 2, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 97 in 100 Mile House.

During the investigation, illicit cannabis was located.

The RCMP issued the male driver a violation ticket for speeding and for an infraction under the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.

Losing control

On March 1, police and emergency crews responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 97 just south of Spring Lake Road near the 108 Mile Ranch. The male driver of a GMC Terrain lost control on the Highway and went down a 40-foot embankment.

He was able to get out of the vehicle and come back to the roadway.

The driver was examined at the scene by Ambulance and was determined to be without injury. The investigation into the cause of this collision is continuing.

CRIME STOPPERS TIPS OF THE WEEK

Sometime between 11:40 and 12 a.m. on Feb. 22, a Stihl Chainsaw was stolen from the back of a vehicle when it was parked outside the Coach House Square Medical Clinic in 100 Mile House.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.

Previous story
Watchdog called after man fractures arm in Prince George arrest
Next story
VPD: Good Samaritan sought for helping woman escape alleged pervert

Just Posted

Four babies born at Cariboo Memorial Hospital since maternity unit closure

Six Cariboo babies born in Kamloops

Driver goes down 40-foot embankment after losing control near 108 Mile Ranch

The weekly police report from the 100 Mile House and area RCMP

Return to home ice brings back fond memories for Northern Capitals players

“We enjoyed the support and it was good to have fans and friend we know in the stands.”

Williams Lake bylaw office and RCMP propose bylaw ticketing program for illegal turns and stops

The ticketing program would give RCMP officers another option,

RCMP calls for Williams Lake total 1,104 during first two months of 2019

Police received 340 calls for service in the rural area

Canada needs new agency to oversee pharmacare program, panel says

Liberals, NDP set to promise a universal, public program if elected this fall

The Latest: Butts, Wernick testify at justice committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

Michael Wernick, the country’s top civil servant, and deputy minister of justice Nathalie Drouin now speaking

B.C. man chooses death with dignified party – music, whiskey and cigars included

Dan Laramie died March 2 with medical assistance after an amazing “farewell to this life” party

B.C. Liberal leader says students should pay interest on loans

NDP move to eliminate interest encourages debt, Andrew Wilkinson says

Eight quotes from former U.S. president Barack Obama’s visit to B.C.

Event in Vancouver was the 44th president’s third stop in Canada on a tour through the country

B.C. teacher who left religious school over non-marital sex issue calls for reform

Education minister says law allowing religious schools to have ‘community standards’ for staff could be reviewed

Clash of ‘Jeopardy!’ titans ends with $1 million runaway win

The champions made a big ‘Daily Double’ bet

Man charged in theft of 150 wigs meant for kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Chronic offender arrested in relation to break-and-enter on Sept. 7 in Vancouver

Kamloops mayor: Fast-food chains more harmful to children than cannabis stores

Kamloops council approves 15th cannabis store application

Most Read