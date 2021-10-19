A fully-loaded logging truck plunged into the Elk River on Monday, October 18 2021. (Contributed by James Kirk)

A fully-loaded logging truck plunged into the Elk River on Monday, October 18 2021. (Contributed by James Kirk)

Driver escapes uninjured after logging truck takes a dip in the Elk River

Nobody was injured in the incident

A logging truck driver was lucky to escape injury-free after their vehicle plunged into the Elk River outside Fernie on Monday (Oct. 18).

At 5:49 pm on Monday evening, emergency services were called to Kubinec Road to the south of Fernie, where the fully-loaded eastbound truck had veered off the Crowsnest Hwy, down the river bank and into the waters of the Elk River.

The driver, who was the only person involved in the incident, was not injured (but did get wet) and was able to escape from the cabin of the vehicle, which became almost fully submerged in the water. No other vehicles were involved.

According to the Elk Valley RCMP, the truck had appeared to have suffered a mechanical fault, though an investigation by the Ministry of Transportation will confirm what happened.

The truck is scheduled to be recovered from the Elk River on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Wildfire torches hillside near Rock Creek

EnvironmentRCMP

Previous story
Trudeau visit to Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc a chance to rectify Tofino mistake: chief
Next story
Crystal meth worth $183K located at Abbotsford prison

Just Posted

Fog advisory in effect for Highway 97. (DriveBC)
Fog advisory in effect for Highway 97

Williams Lake’s Kayla Moleschi, a member of Canada’s Women’s Rugby Sevens Team, stands at the Olympic rings in Tokyo, Japan, just before the team’s opener Wednesday, July 28 against Brazil. (Kayla Moleschi/Facebook photo)
For the love of the game

The Sea-Can (shipping container) that stores the McLeese Lake Recycling Depot was stolen last week. (Photo submitted)
Thieves make off with 20-foot shipping container, a McLeese Lake recycling centre

The Sixth Annual Harvest Walk, Run and Bike took place Sunday, Oct. 17. (City of Williams Lake photo)
Sixth annual Harvest Walk, Run and Bike a cool success in Williams Lake