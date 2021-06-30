Driver charged in Quesnel crash that sent four to hospital

A Good Samaritan who stopped to help was also injured in the aftermath

Emergency crews survey the scene after a crash on Highway 97 in Quesnel on June 30. The driver of the truck was charged with failing to stop at a stop sign according to police. (Karen Powell Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Five people were taken to hospital, two with serious injuries, after a truck ran a stop sign at the intersection of Keis Road and Highway 97 in Quesnel Wednesday morning, RCMP say.

A passing woman who stopped to help the injured people at the scene was one of the people hospitalized in the incident.

“A Good Samaritan stopped to assist the injured occupants at the collision scene,” Sgt. Richard Weseen of the Quesnel RCMP said in a news release.

“When the Good Samaritan exited her truck, the vehicle went into motion, dragging her down the road. The woman was transported by ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

One person involved in the original crash also had serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The truck collided with a northbound cargo van after running the stop sign at around 7 a.m., causing substantial damage to both vehicles.

The highway was closed for an hour while police investigated and cleaned the scene. The driver of the truck was charged with failing to stop at a stop sign.

