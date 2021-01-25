DriveBC warns of compact snow, slippery sections on Cariboo Chilcotin highways

Temperatures will remain below zero through the week

Icy roads are impacting area roads, as indicated here where a vehicle left the road on Highway 97 South near White Road Monday, Jan. 25. (Photo submitted)

Highways in the Cariboo Chilcotin have icy or snow packed sections Monday, Jan. 25, forcing drivers to adjust to conditions as temperatures continue to remain below freezing.

DriveBC is reminding drivers to watch for slippery sections and compact snow on Highway 97, Highway 20 and the Horsefly-Likely Road.

As of Monday, Jan. 25, Environment Canada’s forecast for the week in Williams Lake shows daytime highs between -5C to -7C with nigh-time lows ranging from -9C Monday, -7C Tuesday, -11C Wednesday, -13C Thursday, -17C Friday and -13C Saturday.

For Puntzi Mountain the daytime temperatures should be similar to the Williams Lake area, but colder at night with -12C Monday, -13C Tuesday, -15C Wednesday, -17C Thursday, -19C Friday and -16C Saturday.



