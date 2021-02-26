Drive-thru restaurant, beer and wine store proposed for Williams Lake

Owners of property at 1704 Broadway Ave. South have applied for a zoning amendment

A drive-thru restaurant and beer and wine store is being proposed by Broadway Landco Management Ltd. for the former Chemo RV site at 1704 Broadway Ave. South. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Broadway Landco Management Ltd. is hoping to develop a drive-thru restaurant beer and wine store, with no loading zone, at 1704 Broadway Avenue South in the former Chemo RV location.

During the regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 23, council gave the first two readings to a rezoning application to make the service commercial property to highway commercial.

Councillor Scott Nelson excused himself from the meeting for the discussion, declaring a a conflict of interest because he is a partner in Broadway Landco Management Ltd.

Rafid Shadman, development services technician for the city said the property’s existing zoning allows for a drive-thru, but does not have permitted use for a beer and wine store.

“The site plan shows that the proposed drive-through restaurant is 228.1 sq.m. (2,455 sq.ft.) and will have 42 seats,” Shadman noted in report for council. “The proposed beer and wine store is 371.6 sq.m. (4,000 sq.ft.). There will be a total of 27 parking spaces including one disabled parking space.”

Property owners and tenants within a 100-metre radius will be notified and the application will be the subject of a virtual public hearing on Tuesday, March 23 at 6 p.m. before the regular council meeting.

Additionally, the application will be forwarded to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure of initial consultation because the property is within 800 metres of Highway 97 South.

The property spans .94 acres and according to BC Assessment was sold for $700,000 on Jan. 6, 2021.

There is mechanic shop and tire sales outlet at the location presently.

In 2017, there was also a proposal for a drive-thru restaurant at the site that came before council but it was later withdrawn in 2018.

