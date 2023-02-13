Drinking Water Settlement focus of lunch and learn session for WLFN members

Litigator Kevin Hille will be there to answer questions

Map showing the First Nations in Canada that had known long-term drinking water advisories in the time frames covered by the settlement. (First Nations Drinking Water Settlement)

Williams Lake First Nation will be hosting an information session for its members about the national drinking water settlement on Thursday, Feb. 16 from noon until 2 p.m.

Through the settlement, First Nations are eligible for compensation if they were subject to a drinking water advisory that lasted at least one year between Nov. 20, 1995 and June 20, 2021.

Kevin Hille, a litigator and member of the class counsel team for the settlement, will share information at the session.

Ashley Sanford, social development administrative assistant at WLFN, has been helping members fill out the claim forms and said Hille has been a great asset and answered any questions she has had.

So far she has done about 75 WLFN members’ individual claim forms.

The lunch and learn session will be held at the administration building, 2561 Quigli Drive, with lunch provided.

Hille is a partner at Olthuis Kleer Townshend LLP.

The company’s website notes he is “committed to advancing Indigenous rights and the principles of mutual respect, reciprocity and cooperation in the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the Crown.”

Anyone wanting assistance to fill out a claim is encouraged to call Sanford at 250-296-3507 Ext. 101 or email her ashley.sanford@wlfn.ca.

There is also assistance offered for any Tsilhqot’in that need help filling out the claim form at the Tsilhqot’in National Government office downtown.

The deadline for submitting is March 7, 2023.

First Nations listed as impacted in the Cariboo Chilcotin include ?Esdilagh First Nation, Canim Lake Band, Esk’etemc, Lhoosk’uz Dené Nation, Nazko First Nation, Stswecem’C Xgat’tem First Nation, Tl’esqox First Nation, Tl’etinqox-t’in Government, Tsideldel First Nation, Williams Lake First Nation, Xat’sull First Nation, Xeni Gwet’in First Nation and Yunesit’in First Nation.



