The McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department is one step closer to building a hall and will be celebrating acquiring a parcel of lakefront property with a shovel-in-the-ground event Saturday, Dec. 14 at noon in McLeese Lake near the skating rink. (McLeese Lake Vounteer Fire Dept. photo)

Dream comes true for McLeese Lake fire department

The acquisition of a parcel of land will enable the construction of a fire hall

Volunteer firefighters in McLeese Lake are marking a milestone this weekend after acquiring a piece of property to build a fire hall, something the department have been hoping to get for a long time.

McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department president Ian Hicks said it’s been an extremely difficult six years getting to this point.

“There was a pizza-pie shaped piece of property down by the lake that was outside of the Agricultural Land Reserve that we were able to survey and create a legal agreement for with the local recreation society,” Hicks told the Tribune.

“One of our members has a daughter that’s a lawyer and she volunteered to create the agreement, which went back and forth to fine tune the wording.”

Hicks praised the Cariboo Regional District for being “totally on board,” in supporting the fire department in pursuing getting some land to use for building a hall and safely storing vehicles and equipment.

“Our area director, Steve Forseth, was just amazing — you have to love the guy. He is always helping us out.”

For his part, Forseth told the Tribune the property acquisition is great news.

He noted the community of McLeese Lake and Tyee Lake, where a fire hall was completed earlier this year, will both have their dreams realized before he completes his CRD director term in 2020.

“I know the community of McLeese Lake is pumped to get the construction going,” he said, adding he has also contacted BC Assessment Authority to ensure both fire halls are not subject to taxation.

“They told me to check in with them in October 2022 to make sure the halls are coded in so they are exempt.”

Hicks said for $1 the fire department has signed a 25-year agreement for the land.

“It’s lakefront which means unlimited water and in the future, long after I’m gone, the fire department could even have a fire boat,” Hicks said.

“Half the properties here are on the lake and all backed by forest. If you get a fire boat, there’s no danger whatsoever when you are in a boat. You can set yourself off shore and with a powerful enough cannon hit halfway up the mountainside.”

A “golden shovel,” event will begin at noon, Saturday, Dec. 14, with hot dogs, chili and coffee near the old ice rink right next to the property.

“It’s not a fundraiser, just a celebration,” Hicks added.

Read more: McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department gifted new truck

Recently the McLeese Lake Volunteer Dept. learned it will receiving a provincial gaming grant in the amount of $43,000.

Hicks said it’s the fourth or fifth year the department has received the grant from the province, but this year’s amount has left him overjoyed because it is so large.

“We are thankful, blessed, lucky and are going to put it to good use,” he said.

“The first time we got about $8,000 and thought ‘wow’ because we often cooked hamburgers for a day just to raise $300.”

The Gaming Branch is their biggest supporter, he said.

“And now we can use the money from them for operating expenses, which is so helpful,” Hicks added.

“It can go for tires, insurance, even fuel, that we need when we attend calls, so it is really awesome.”

Hicks was the driving force behind the creation of the fire department after a fiery crash about five kilometres north of McLeese Lake on Highway 97 claimed five lives, including four from one family.

Read more: Human-caused fire prompts McLeese Fire Chief to ask residents to stop burning grass


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
House gets two Trump impeachment charges after Judiciary vote
Next story
B.C. Crown corporation immune from taxation, but may still have to pay GST: court

Just Posted

Dream comes true for McLeese Lake fire department

The acquisition of a parcel of land will enable the construction of a fire hall

Williams Lake Field Naturalists ready for 52nd annual Christmas bird count this Sunday

All lakecity birdwatchers are encouraged to contribute to this effort

PHOTOS: Bullets embrace Speed Week in lakecity

Speed Week is aimed at creating overall awareness for speed skating in B.C.

RCMP investigating armed robbery of McLeese Lake General Store

At roughly 6 p.m. a suspect, armed with a gun, entered the store and demanded all the cash

Williams Lake Tribune’s Food and Toy Drive continues

Come by our office and drop off non-perishable food items, cash or a new toy for the Salvation Army

Fashion Fridays: A masterclass on H&M knitwear

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. Crown corporation immune from taxation, but may still have to pay GST: court

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation may still be on hook for GPS payments

‘He was good for the West:’ Sadness, surprise in Saskatchewan over Scheer

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and his predecessor, Brad Wall, both thanked Andrew Scheer

Travellers know little about air-passenger rights, Canadian poll suggests

The first set of passenger-rights rules landed in mid-July and the rest this weekend

Johnson claims Brexit mandate with new conservative majority

Conservative Party wins 365 seats in the House of Commons

Markstrom makes 43 saves to lift Canucks to 1-0 OT win over Hurricanes

Pettersson nets winner for Vancouver

‘British Columbians are paying too much’: Eby directs ICBC to delay rate application

Attorney General David Eby calls for delay in order to see how two reforms play out

VIDEO: Octopus, bald eagle battle after bird ‘bites off more than it can chew’ in B.C. waters

B.C. crew films fight between the two feisty animals in Quatsino off north Vancouver Island

Couple who bought $120k banana duct-taped to wall say artwork will be ‘iconic’

Pair compared it to Warhol’s ‘Campbell’s Soup Cans,’ which was initially ‘met with mockery’

Most Read