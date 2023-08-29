RCMP say a protest at a drag storytime event for children at a library in the B.C. Interior over the weekend has resulted in one arrest and an investigation into reports of a separate assault at the scene. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP say a protest at a drag storytime event for children at a library in the B.C. Interior over the weekend has resulted in one arrest and an investigation into reports of a separate assault at the scene. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Drag storytime kids event at Kamloops library marred by protest, arrest

Police say ‘Anti-Pride’ demonstrators yelled insults, refused to leave

RCMP say a protest at a drag storytime event for children at a library in the B.C. Interior over the weekend has resulted in one arrest and an investigation into reports of a separate assault at the scene.

Cpl. Crystal Evelyn with Kamloops RCMP says “anti-pride” protesters carrying signs yelled insults at people entering the North Kamloops Library on Tranquille Road on Saturday morning.

Evelyn says one protester got into the storytime room in the library and began filming, prompting officers to ask them to leave the event, which was intended for children.

The protester, who has not been identified, was arrested for trespass and mischief after refusing to leave, and has been released pending further investigation.

Evelyn says police are also investigating a possible assault involving “a person with a sign,” although it is unclear if a protester was involved.

Librarians at Thompson-Nicola Regional Library, which oversees the North Kamloops facility, declined to comment.

Witnesses to the incidents are asked to contact Kamloops RCMP Detachment.

READ ALSO: Online backlash forces Nelson library to postpone drag story time event

CrimeLGBTQPride

Previous story
Yellowknife wildfire held, plans underway for evacuation lift
Next story
PHOTOS: Vehicle incident on Highway 20 at Dog Creek Road in Williams Lake

Just Posted

A garbage truck is on its side and blocking one lane of traffic along Highway 20 Aug. 29. Traffic control is on scene as emergency responders deal with the incident. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTOS: Vehicle incident on Highway 20 at Dog Creek Road in Williams Lake

A wildfire at Siwash has grown to 50 hectares in size after starting Aug. 28. Photo taken at Million Dollar hill. (Melanie and Charles Johnny photo)
UPDATE: New wildfire in Chilcotin grows to 130 hectares

Boating tours on Chilko Lake of delegation from northern Sweden to Tsilhqot'in Nation. (Tsilhqot'in National Government photo)
Two nations collaborate on culture, environment at Chilcotin meet-up

Frances Supernault stands touching the billboard along Highway 97 next to Chief Will-Yum Gas Bar asking for information to help solve her brother Gerald Supernault’s murder, which occurred in 2008. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation family still seeking answers 15 years later