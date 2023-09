RCMP and firefighters worked to direct traffic while a vehicle was towed

A collision at Third Avenue and Borland Street in Williams Lake slowed traffic as the scene was cleared off of Third the afternoon of Sept. 27. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A two-vehicle collision at Third Avenue and Borland Street in downtown Williams Lake had RCMP and Williams Lake Fire Department (WLFD) on site this afternoon.

The WLFD were directing traffic around the scene, diverting northbound traffic up Borland towards Fourth while one vehicle was loaded onto a tow truck.

Traffic was quickly restored, with one damaged sedan still nearby, but out of the way of traffic.

