Downtown Williams Lake brightened up with Indigenous-themed crosswalk

The crosswalk was an initiative by the Marie Sharpe PAC and local WLFN artist-designed

Austin Tate, from right, and Ayrilee McCoubrey of the Marie Sharpe Parent Advisory Council, Aven McCoubrey, starting Kindergarten next week, and Keelan McCoubrey, starting Grade three next week at Marie Sharpe, stand beside the freshly painted crosswalk at Third and Cameron in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Marie Sharpe Elementary students and downtown pedestrians will have a more colourful pathway to and from the downtown school starting this week.

A freshly painted Indigenous-themed crosswalk was completed Aug. 31 by Yellowhead Pavement Marking Inc. of Terrace, B.C.

“It’s the first time we’ve done a crosswalk like this, I love it. I’d like to do more of them now, ” said road painter Malcolm MacDonald.

“It looks fantastic and I hope all the kids enjoy it when they go back to school.”

The crew was painting other street crosswalks in town, and this one was added on as a special project.

Austin Tate of the Marie Sharpe Elementary School’s Parent Advisory Council (PAC) came up with the idea and worked with a team to make it happen.

He said it was part of the school’s reconciliation piece and he was happy to see it go in just days before students would be returning to classrooms.

“It couldn’t be better.”

Ayrilee McCoubrey, also with Marie Sharpe’s PAC, also came to see the finished crosswalk with her two daughters, who would be using it every day on their way to school. Aven, who would be starting Kindergarten and Keelan, who will be going into Grade three, both said they like the colourful crosswalk.

The project took four or five months to complete and the PAC fund raised for the unique feature crosswalk.

