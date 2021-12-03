Downtown assault leaves Quesnel man in critical condition

Quesnel RCMP is asking anyone who witnessed an assault outside Season’s House to come forward.
Police say they were called to the front of the shelter at around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2.
“When police arrived they found the 36-year-old, Quesnel resident suffering from what appeared to be potentially life threatening injuries,” police said in a news release.
“He was transported by BC Ambulance to a local area hospital where he initially treated but has since been transferred to a larger area hospital where he remains in critical condition.”
The Quesnel RCMP General Investigation Section is investigating, and is in the middle of canvassing for witnesses and possible video footage.
“We are asking anyone who was a witness to the incident and has not already spoken to police, or has dash-cam or other video surveillance to contact the Quesnel RCMP,” Staff Sgt. Darren Dodge, Quesnel RCMP Detachment Commander said.
“Anyone with information is urged to Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 and cite file 2021-10233,” the news release reads.
